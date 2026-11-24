Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Imtiaz Ali says younger actors in Bollywood are more 'undistracted'; it is easier to coach them for a long-term job than senior stars
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Imtiaz Ali defended younger actors against the notion that they lack focus.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali does not share the dim opinion people generally have of the younger generation, or Gen Z. He says he finds working with younger actors easier in some ways. Imtiaz was one of the speakers at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, where he spoke about his films, Bollywood today and diminishing attention spans. During his conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the topic of the 'alleged lack of focus' in the younger generation came up. And the filmmaker was quick to defend youngsters.
Imtiaz Ali defends younger actors
At HTLS 2026, Imtiaz was asked if there is any difference in the focus and attention spans of younger actors as compared to older stars. “I feel that if attention spans are declining, they are declining for everyone alive, not just the younger generation. All of us are experiencing a shorter attention span. On the other hand, I feel younger people are more used to this because this generation was born post-internet and with all the devices we have on our bodies right now. So, they are used to it. We stumbled upon it. We became distracted, and some of us became loony,” the actor said.
Imtiaz appeared at the summit with actor Ananya Panday. Talking about the actors of her generation, the filmmaker added, “They can adapt to this world much better. We keep talking about the younger generation being distracted or not wanting a long-term situation in their lives. On the other hand, I found that younger actors are the most undisturbed while working. When they dedicate themselves to work, I don't see them being distracted by anything. Telling them to do a long-term job is not more difficult. It's actually easier than with the older actors.”
Imtiaz recently worked with two young actors - Vedang Raina and Sharvari - in Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film also starred veteran Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh. In the past, Imtiaz has directed several older stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.
Ananya also echoed what Imtiaz said on stage. “I think Gen-Z is badnaam (infamous) for no reason,” she said, smiling. There is a sense that young people do not want to fight hard for success, she added, but “it’s just our definition of success that’s different. Earlier, the sentiment was that if you hadn’t slogged mentally and physically, you hadn’t worked hard enough.”
Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming work
Imtiaz is currently awaiting the release of his web series, O Saathi Re. Written and created by Imtiaz and directed by Arif Ali, O Saathi Re is a Window Seat Films production featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal. The series explores the complexities of love, personal desires, power dynamics and the imbalance that can exist within relationships. It premieres on Netflix on December 4.
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