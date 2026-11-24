Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
All India Cine Workers Association asks PM Modi to ban Pakistani Netflix show Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India
Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix's first original Pakistani series, stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, along with a large ensemble cast.
Two days after the first Pakistani Netflix show, Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, was announced, the All India Cine Workers Association demanded a ban on the series in India. This is despite Netflix not yet clarifying whether the show will be released in the country. The show, boasting a massive star cast, has been commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team.
AICWA demands ban on Pakistan's first Netflix show
On Tuesday, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the Pakistani series in India, urging him to ensure that the show is not released on Netflix India. “We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote, adding that ‘Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.’
In its letter to PM Modi, the AICWA invoked the I&B Ministry’s advisory from May 2025, which asked all streaming platforms in India to stop streaming Pakistani content. “After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation,” the letter stated.
Demand for punitive action
The letter urged the Prime Minister to ensure that all OTT and streaming platforms strictly comply with the advisory and that Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released or streamed in India upon its scheduled release on December 4. The AICWA also demanded a “strong, permanent law with the severest penalties is enacted, so that Pakistani content, artists and productions are never again shown on Indian television, OTT platforms or cinema.”
About Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
The series brings together three generations and six love stories, with relationships and the meaning of love at the centre of its narrative. Netflix’s first Pakistani series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, which first appeared as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013. It boasts a strong star cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.
Filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom, the series is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid serving as showrunner and producer.
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