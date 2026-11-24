When Guru Randhawa’s song Fine Shyt was released in August, it immediately climbed the charts and racked up numbers on streaming platforms and YouTube. But the song and its music video also received criticism for what many labelled casual misogyny and objectification of women in the workplace. Guru Randhawa talks about the backlash to his song Fine Shyt and why he won't apologise. more

Three months on, Guru addresses the backlash, calling its scale ‘surprising’ and says he still stands by his creative choices for the song and the music video. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Guru Randhawa unpacks the entire Fine Shyt row.

‘Was surprised by the scale of the backlash’ Fine Shyt featured Yashvi Desai and Ruhee Dosani. The song’s music video featured models dressed in formal work attire, and the lyrics focused on ‘fine’ women at the workplace. This led to criticism that it objectified women co-workers. Talking about the criticism, Guru says, “I was surprised by the scale of it. When I made the song, it was a creative experiment. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and try a different sound, a different energy, a different kind of video. I wasn’t trying to appease anyone, nor to make a statement about women or workplaces. It was an artist trying something new, and art is subjective and open to many forms of interpretation.”

The singer says that he respects those who did not like the song, but still stands by his thought process behind its making. “Audiences are completely entitled to their opinion. If a song doesn’t work for someone, that’s their right, and I’d never ask people to like everything I make. But an opinion about a song doesn’t change why I made it, and I don’t think experimenting is something an artist should have to apologise for. I stand by the song and by my decision to try it,” adds Guru.