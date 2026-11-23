The glitz and glamour of K-pop come with their fair share of pressure, competition and tough choices. Paramount Pictures has dropped the trailer of K-Pop: The Debut, starring Ji Young Yoo and singer-songwriter Eric Nam. Set in South Korea's music industry, the film follows a young woman who gets an unexpected shot at turning her long-held dream of becoming a K-pop star into reality. KATSEYE, ILLIT and BTS soundtrack this new K-pop musical drama starring Ji Young Yoo and Eric Nam. more

K-Pop: The Debut trailer follows a young woman's journey to Seoul The story follows Lizzy Lee (Ji Young Yoo), a Korean-American woman who has always tried to live up to her family's expectations. But when she gets a chance to audition for a television competition to form a new K-pop girl group, she decides to take a leap of faith and follow a dream of her own. Her journey takes her to Seoul, where she gets a taste of just how demanding the world of K-pop can be.

From gruelling performances to fierce competition, Lizzy soon realises that making it in the industry will take more than just talent. Along the way, she meets new people, forms unexpected friendships and faces challenges that test her confidence. As the pressure builds, she must find her own voice and decide how far she is willing to go to make her dream come true. The songs that play througout the trailer are Gnarly by Katseye and Epiphany by BTS' Jin. It seems like they have recorded a female version of the latter for the movie.