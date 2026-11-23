Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Shruti Haasan reveals why she said yes to Peddi special number with Ram Charan amid criticism; says she can't speak of Janhvi Kapoor's experience
Buchi Babu Sana came under fire after Peddi's release for the way he sexualised Janhvi Kapoor and her character in the Ram Charan film.
It has been five months since the release of Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, but the chatter around him sexualising Janhvi Kapoor and her character in the film has not died down. He has also received flak for passing off sexual assault as love. After years of such representation for women in cinema, it seems the audience has had enough. Shruti Haasan, who featured in the special number Hellallallo in the film, which also panders to the male gaze, spoke about why she said yes to it. She also remarked that she cannot speak for Janhvi or her experience.
Shruti Haasan on why she said yes to Peddi special number
On Galatta Plus, the host asked Shruti if she had ever wondered why special numbers like Hellallallo from Peddi exist. She was also asked about her thoughts behind saying yes to it. She said, “I have always asked that question (why films require special numbers). I enjoy dancing; let me be very, very clear. I enjoy dressing up. And that's the approach that I have to it. My approach to visual sexuality has been very liberating for myself. I have never been a panderer in any capacity. So, when I'm not comfortable with something, I'm gonna say I'm not gonna wear this. Rest assured, I am doing it; I am comfortable with it. If I'm uncomfortable, I am not gonna do it. I've had arguments about it; I've been called difficult for it. And I am okay with it.”
Shruti, however, admitted that she understood the discourse around the film and similar representation of women in cinema. “I understand the discourse around it. But genuinely, my approach to it is: I have fun dancing, I have fun doing choreography, I have fun being sexy. It's not with a pandering gaze. Is it just in item songs? I mean, we are pandering in many, many capacities. Not just the tiny clothes in an item song. We live in a pandering world currently. So you choose your pander or don't choose your pander.”
When the host brought up Janhvi’s name, Shruti stated that while she worked with her on the song, it wouldn’t ‘behoove her’ to speak on her experience.
Janhvi Kapoor on being objectified in Peddi
Janhvi was a guest on Koffee With Karan in October, where she spoke to Karan Johar about her experience of shooting for Peddi. “It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again,” she said.
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