Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is no stranger to praise for her beauty. From being called ‘milky beauty’ for years due to her skin tone to Annu Kapoor making a misogynistic remark, she has faced it all. During a recent chat with Jaggi Vasudev, aka Sadhguru, the actor wondered what beauty truly means. She also remarked that she has often been told she’s beautiful. Tamannaah Bhatia has received praise for her beauty and colour, sometimes in a misogynistic manner. more

Tamannaah Bhatia questions the meaning of beauty Tamannaah asked Sadhguru whether beauty is inherited or created. She asked, “I bump into people, and they look at me, and they think I am beautiful. How we end up looking by the end of our lives, is that something that has been given to us or something that we are creating?”

“About the genetic advantage that somebody may have of whatever kind of nose or chin or whatever you have, that does not entirely decide,” answered Sadhguru, adding, “It decides some aspects of it, but the rest of it is how an individual makes them, himself or herself. Because you may have whatever kind of nose or chin, but if you look at this, a joyful face is always a beautiful face. Isn’t it? That all of us can do. See, even I managed with all this (points to his long beard).”

Tamannaah insisted that Sadhguru was beautiful, making him laugh.