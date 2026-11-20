After minting ₹90 crore at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan arrives on OTT
Rooted in Indian folklore, The Vvaan is now streaming on Prime Video. A sequel, The Vvaan 2, has also been announced.
After enjoying a good run at the box office, crossing ₹90 crore in worldwide gross, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy mystery drama, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has now made its way to OTT. The film began streaming on Prime Video on Friday.
The Vvaan releases on OTT
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film's story is rooted in Indian folklore, where an age-old belief, a sacred forest and one man's reckless defiance ignite a ferocious supernatural battle. The official Instagram handle of Prime Video shared the update, writing, "The forest is now calling for you 🌳 #TheVvaanOnPrime, Watch Now."
'Wanted to tell a story that feels rooted'
Speaking about the film, director Deepak Kumar Mishra shared, “With The Vvaan, we wanted to tell a story that feels rooted in the soil it comes from. The story, written and produced by Arunabh Kumar, draws from his childhood experiences, and I am grateful to him for bringing this story to us and for the opportunity to collaborate in bringing it to life on screen. We’ve all grown up hearing stories about local folklore, beliefs, and places that were warned against venturing into. At its core, the film is about respect for nature and the cost of ignoring that balance, told through a gripping story."
He added, "Sidharth and Tamannaah brought so much conviction to their roles, and the entire cast and crew poured their hearts into making this world feel real."
About The Vvaan
The film follows Rishi (Sidharth ), who returns to his ancestral village with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah), to sell his inherited land. However, a proposed road through a sacred forest, protected by the village deity Vandevi, draws him into a conflict between development and deeply rooted beliefs. While Mamta respects the villagers' traditions, Rishi, having lost his faith, dismisses their warnings, especially the one forbidding entry into the forest after sunset. But when he defies this age-old rule, a terrifying chain of events unfolds, drawing him into a world of unsettling mysteries and forces beyond his understanding.
The film is presented by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with TVF Motion Pictures Productions and produced under the banner of 11:11. It also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.
Recently, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, Ektaa Kapoor announced the film's sequel, The Vvaan 2. The makers shared the update on social media, writing, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai (The Vvaan's story is still left)."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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