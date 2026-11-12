Sidharth Malhotra was aware The Vvaan was being written off before its box office success, says Bollywood needs to support its own films
Karan Johar brought up The Vvaan and pointed out that there had been considerable chatter about the film not doing well at the box office.
Sidharth Malhotra believes audiences are increasingly warming up to films that draw from Indian culture, folklore and traditions, even when there is little confidence in them before release. The actor spoke about the industry's tendency to dismiss films too early and why people need to be more supportive of each other's work during his appearance with wife Kiara Advani on the final season of Koffee With Karan. It was their first joint appearance on the show, making the episode a special one for the couple as they are set to welcome their second child next year.
While the two shared some fun moments on Karan Johar's couch, the conversation also turned to Sidharth's film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The actor opened up about how the film managed to find an audience despite the initial doubts about its box office prospects, and why he believes stories rooted in Indian culture are connecting with moviegoers.
Sidharth Malhotra on The Vvaan's success
Karan brought up The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest and pointed out that there had been considerable chatter about the film not doing well at the box office. Both Sidharth and Kiara acknowledged the skepticism around the fantasy adventure, which released in September 2026. The actor, however, believes its reception reflects a growing interest in stories that audiences can connect with culturally.
Deep Dive
"I think they are doing their job and we are doing our job," Sidharth said. “There is an India and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something to them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences.”
Kiara agreed with her husband as Sidharth about how people within the industry are often quick to find fault rather than appreciate each other's work. He said, “Of course. Our industry has more of that and nobody has anything good thing to say. What we need as a sense of an industry where people help each other.”
The subject of criticism came up again during the rapid-fire round when Karan asked Sidharth how he looks at film critics. The actor said, “Give your opinion, but it is not always about dissing or discouraging people to go to the theatres.”
What is The Vvaan about?
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest draws from the folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar. Sidharth plays Rishi, a Mumbai-based man who travels to the village of Devanchal with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) for a land-related matter. This begins as a routine visit as it turns into something far more unsettling when he learns about the village's age-old beliefs, particularly the warning against entering the forest after dark. The film collected ₹91.49 crore worldwide in its run and is currently streaming on Prime Video.
About Koffee With Karan
This is Kiara and Sidharth's first joint appearance on Koffee with Karan. The ninth season of the show is its final, host Karan Johar revealed earlier this year in a promo. Koffee With Karan began in 2003 and has since been a staple, first on TV, and now on streaming. The latest season is streaming on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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