Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have requested paparazzi and social media accounts to refrain from sharing videos that reveal their daughter Saraayah's face. The appeal comes after a clip of the family at an airport surfaced online and quickly spread across social media. The actors have kept their one-year-old daughter away from public attention and have now urged people to respect their privacy by avoiding the footage or blurring her face before sharing it. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have requested media outlets and social media pages to respect their daughter's privacy after a video of the one-year-old surfaced online. (PTI)

Sidharth and Kiara's request to paparazzi The video shows Sidharth carrying Saraayah in his arms while Kiara walks beside them. The toddler's face was briefly visible in the footage, after which Kiara was seen trying to cover her with a cloth. The clip soon made its way to several paparazzi pages and entertainment portals, following which the couple issued a request through their team.

The couple has asked media outlets and social media users to either refrain from posting the video or ensure that their daughter's face is covered. Their statement read, “We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure to cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family's privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation.”