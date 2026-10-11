Pregnant Kiara Advani lounges on the beach, clicks Sidharth Malhotra, daughter Saraayah on family holiday; fans gush over her ‘mama glow’. See pics
Kiara Advani shared glimpses of her holiday with Sidharth Malhotra and their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are on cloud nine as they prepare to become parents for the second time. Days after announcing her second pregnancy, Kiara has shared glimpses of her life with her husband and their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.
Kiara Advani shares glimpses of her family holiday
The actor shared a series of photos from her work life and holiday with Sidharth and their daughter. The first photo shows Kiara basking in the sun on a pool day. The next picture captures the family's footprints in the sand on a beach.
Other photos show the couple making the most of their holiday, from clicking a mirror selfie to Kiara enjoying a lazy day by a lake with a breathtaking view of the mountains. While Kiara kept her daughter's face hidden, she offered a glimpse of the little one's tiny feet during their beach outing.
Fans have been in awe of Kiara's glow in the photos. A fan commented on Kiara's photos, “Mama glow.” Another one wrote, “Motherhood looks poetry on you kii.” One more comment read, “MAMA - you are glowing.”
Kiara Advani announces second pregnancy
On October 7, Kiara announced her second pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a pair of knitted baby booties. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote in the caption on Instagram.
Kiara Advani on motherhood
Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in November last year. After becoming a mother, Kiara resumed work and starred in Yash's Toxic this year, a role which she had called 'career-defining'.
During a conversation with Raj Shamani, Kiara discussed how motherhood brought about a major personal transformation, changing the way she thought, felt and made decisions. She said, “I feel, before becoming a mum and after becoming a mum, I am a completely different person. In every way. I have also come to terms with it now. I want to lead by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel? How would she feel if I did this?”
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. The war drama starred Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara, on the other hand, played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.
The couple reportedly began dating while working on the film, with speculation about their relationship making headlines from 2020 onwards. In 2022, Karan Johar appeared to confirm their relationship when he referred to Kiara as Sidharth's girlfriend during an episode of Koffee With Karan. The couple married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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