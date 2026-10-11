Pregnant Kiara Advani lounges on the beach, clicks Sidharth Malhotra, daughter Saraayah on family holiday; fans gush over her ‘mama glow’. See pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are on cloud nine as they prepare to become parents for the second time. Days after announcing her second pregnancy, Kiara has shared glimpses of her life with her husband and their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. Kiara Advani announced her second pregnancy on October 7.

Kiara Advani shares glimpses of her family holiday The actor shared a series of photos from her work life and holiday with Sidharth and their daughter. The first photo shows Kiara basking in the sun on a pool day. The next picture captures the family's footprints in the sand on a beach.

Other photos show the couple making the most of their holiday, from clicking a mirror selfie to Kiara enjoying a lazy day by a lake with a breathtaking view of the mountains. While Kiara kept her daughter's face hidden, she offered a glimpse of the little one's tiny feet during their beach outing.

Fans have been in awe of Kiara's glow in the photos. A fan commented on Kiara's photos, “Mama glow.” Another one wrote, “Motherhood looks poetry on you kii.” One more comment read, “MAMA - you are glowing.”