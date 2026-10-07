Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child, announce good news with sweet pic with daughter Saraayah

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote with the post. The picture featured her, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a fresh pair of knit baby booties in their hands. It is much similar to how they announced her pregnancy with Saraayah last year.

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced her second pregnancy via a post on Instagram. The couple even included daughter Saraayah in the happy announcement.

Kiara embraced motherhood last year Kiara and Sidharth welcomed daughter Saraayah in November last year. Soon after, Kiara resumed work and starred with Yash in Toxic this year.

Speaking about how motherhood changed her, on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kiara said she feels like a “completely different person” before and after becoming a mother. In another conversation around her return, she said motherhood had made her “more of a tigress”.

About watching her work while pregnant, co-star Huma Qureshi said at a recent press event, “I have to say something about Kiara. It is not a spoiler. There was a scene in Toxic we were both part of, and there was so much rain involved. She was just about to have a baby and we were getting drenched in the rain and I had a terrible headache. Every single time I wanted to complain, I would look at Kiara. She was six months pregnant, and she was just standing there doing that scene. Standing like a rock. Looking at her I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ that is so inspiring. I know you are going to get a lot of love for this film. Love you loads.”

About Kiara and Sidharth Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. The war drama featured Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. The film, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, was widely praised by critics. The actors reportedly began dating while working on the film.

Rumours about their relationship had been doing the rounds since 2020, but neither Kiara nor Sidharth publicly addressed them at the time. In 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared to confirm their relationship when he referred to Kiara as Sidharth's girlfriend during his appearance on Koffee With Karan.

The couple married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding attracted widespread attention, with pictures from the ceremony becoming the most-liked Instagram post in India for a period of time.