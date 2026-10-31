Aarush Yadav, Arnav Kumar raise $1.3 million for eyeglasses that let people type without speaking aloud

Entrepreneurs Aarush Yadav and Arnav Kumar have raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding for their startup, The Subvocal Company, to develop eyeglasses that enable users to communicate with computers without speaking aloud. Backed by Y Combinator, the San Francisco-based wearable technology company uses radio-frequency sensing to detect micro-facial movements made during silent speech and translate them into text in real time. Snippets from a demo video of Subvocal shared by co-founder Aarush Yadav. (@AarushYadav47)

“We’ve raised $1.3M from YC & Afore Capital so you never have to type or speak again,” Aarush Yadav tweeted while sharing a video of the product.

He said that he and his co-founder developed the product because they think “Typing is slow. Talking into your computer is awkward.” He claimed that the glasses fix those issues.

Yadav continued, “Our glasses give you the speed of speech without you making a sound or touching a keyboard. It tracks your internal speech muscles with non-contact sensing and decodes silent, almost invisible mouthing into text at more than 200 words/min.”

He shared a link to the pre-order page, which shows the wearable tech is priced at $699 and available for $499 for the “early birds”.

A video shared by the co-founder demonstrates the product in action. In the clip, one of the co-founders wears the glasses and silently mouths words, which are instantly converted into digital text on a connected computer screen.