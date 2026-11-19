Two retired senior civil servants have deposed before a special court on the paper trail behind a controversial 2007 release of 2.24 acres of land in Bengaluru involving Union heavy industries minister HD Kumaraswamy, with one official saying a similar plan had been dropped following her objections in 2005. Bengaluru: Union heavy industries and steel minister HD Kumaraswamy speaks to the media during a press conference (PTI)

Shameem Bhanu and Jothi Ramalingam, both retired as additional chief secretaries, deposed before the special court for MPs and MLAs on November 16 in the corruption case registered by the Lokayukta police against the former chief minister.

Shameem Bhanu, who led the state’s Urban Development Department as principal secretary from 2002 to 2006, testified that she had objected to de-notifying the land parcel in December 2005 after the Bengaluru Development Authority, the city’s planning agency, confirmed that it had already taken physical possession of the property and completed the acquisition process, a police officer familiar with the court proceedings said.

The file was later sent to then chief minister Dharam Singh, who also held the urban development portfolio, and was returned without a decision. Eventually, the matter was closed.

The proposal came up again in July 2007, Ramalingam, who was then principal secretary of the department, told the court. The bureaucrat said he received the file from the chief minister’s office on July 20, 2007, with instructions to prepare a draft notification for denotification.

Ramalingam said he asked officials to prepare the draft as directed by the chief minister. The official said he recognised Kumaraswamy’s signature on the file, saying he was familiar with it from his time working with him.

Kumaraswamy’s counsel objected to the official identifying Kumaraswamy’s signature, arguing that Ramalingam had not seen him sign the document and could not establish the signature on that basis. The court deferred further examination of the officer to consider the objection.

Kumaraswamy has not responded to the court’s request for his comments on the hearing. He has previously maintained that the denotification of the land parcel was lawful and that he had exercised a discretion available to the government under the Land Acquisition Act.

The case revolves around a 2.24-acre land parcel in Vaderahalli village, Kengeri hobli, which was part of 783 acres acquired by BDA in 1997 for a residential layout that became Banashankari Stage 5.

A private complaint filed by M Mahadevaswamy in 2012 alleged that Kumaraswamy approved the denotification on October 1, 2007, about a week before he stepped down as chief minister, despite the earlier objections from officials.

The complaint alleges that after the land was released, general power of attorney holders K B Shanthamma and Rekha Chandru entered into agreements with private developers, including Balaji Infra, Sunrise Builders and Arati Builders, to develop a residential layout.

The layout reportedly had 186 plots, each sold for around ₹25 lakh. Mahadevaswamy has alleged that the transaction caused a loss of ₹60 crore to ₹80 crore to the state exchequer.

Kumaraswamy is among 19 accused in the case, which also involves the original landowners, power of attorney holders and developers.

The Lokayukta police filed a closure report in November 2018 but the special court rejected it and took cognisance of the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

On September 22, the Karnataka government appointed a special public prosecutor following an order by the special court that a government-appointed prosecutor be appointed for all cases, including those initiated on private complaints. The trial resumed on November 5.