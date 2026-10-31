Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff file for divorce after three years of marriage

Actor Margaret Qualley and Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff have filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2023, had sparked breakup speculation after Jack attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony alone in July this year. Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff were married for three years. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff file for divorce According to the Associated Press, court records show that the divorce case was filed on Friday in Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, New York. It is listed as an uncontested matrimonial action, with Margaret named as the plaintiff and Jack Antonoff as the defendant. The publication reached out to attorneys for both Margaret and Jack for comment, but did not receive a response.

A look at Margaret and Jack’s relationship As per reports, Margaret and Jack began dating in 2021 after meeting at a rooftop party in New York. They were later spotted together on a date in Brooklyn. The couple got engaged in May 2022 while in Cannes, France. They tied the knot on August 19, 2023, in a ceremony in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

Jack on performing songs written about his relationship with Margaret In an interview with The Guardian last week, Jack Antonoff spoke about performing songs inspired by his relationship with Margaret following their split. His band, Bleachers, released its latest album, Everyone for Ten Minutes, in May. The album features several songs about the relationship.

He said, “Songs which I wrote recently, I obviously was really worried about this specific thing. I sat long and hard with it and thought, ‘If I change the setlist …’ and in my gut there was a unanimous jury that said, ‘No, this is the deal. The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f---ing ever.’ ”

He added, “I don’t rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I’ve said. My life has been dedicated to making it impossible for me to rewrite the past, because I’m standing there, singing about how I felt during the good times, so when the bad times hit I can’t look myself in the mirror and pretend that those times didn’t exist. I would rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately.”