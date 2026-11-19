The 60th Country Music Association (CMA) Awards saw Ella Langley emerge as the biggest winner, taking home six trophies, while Taylor Swift returned to the awards stage for the first time in 13 years. The ceremony, hosted by Lainey Wilson, took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18. Taylor Swift returns, Tim McGraw performs at CMA Awards. (Reuters, AP)

Langley, who led this year's nominations with nine, won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion. Her song “Choosin’ Texas” also won Single, Song and Music Video of the Year.

Accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, Langley joked, “At this point, I’m sick of me!” Wilson joined her on stage with a broom, playfully sweeping the floor to mark the singer’s six-award haul.

Taylor Swift returns to CMA Awards after 13 years Swift performed “I Knew It, I Knew You”, her song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, before singing a portion of her 2006 hit “Our Song”. Country singer Keith Urban joined her on banjo.

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The performance began with Swift walking through the backstage area of the arena, where she greeted several country music artists, including Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.