Sai Pallavi has been receiving praise for her portrayal of Sita in Ramayana. While fans have lauded her performance, a video of her grandfather reacting to her role in the film has also been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, he appears to say that Sai did not act in Ramayana. The actor has now clarified what he meant, revealing the complete context behind his statement. Sai Pallavi spoke about her grandfather praising her performance in Ramayana. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sai Pallavi clarifies grandfather's comment on her role as Sita In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai addressed the video in which her grandfather was heard saying, “Sai Pallavi did not act in Ramayana.” She explained that the clip had been cut short, leaving out the context of his statement. Revealing what he had actually said, the actor clarified, “But actually he replied, 'I don't think she acted, I think it was God only has acted through her'.”

'My grandparents were the first ones to know that I am playing Sita' In an earlier interview with BritAsia TV, Sai spoke about growing up in a family where her grandparents would often refer to her and the other children as gods and goddesses. She said, “I grew up in a household where my grandparents would call us gods and goddesses. So when we did something wrong, they would say, 'You are a goddess, you should not do this.' That is a lot of added pressure.”

Recalling how her grandparents reacted when she was offered the role of Sita, Sai said they were among the first people she shared the news with. “But when I was offered the role, the first people I told about this was my grandparents. They were really happy,” she added.