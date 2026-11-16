Sai Pallavi requests Dhanush to continue to act at OM event, hopes he doesn't quit acting for politics like Vijay

During her speech at the event, Sai revealed that she had spotted political flags on her way to the venue and joked that it almost felt like a "political gathering". She then turned to Dhanush and wished him well before making her feelings about his acting career clear. Referring to Vijay's political move, Sai Pallavi said, "Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act."

Actor Sai Pallavi is currently enjoying the success of Ramayana and is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, OM: Chapter One. At the film's pre-release event, she made an emotional request to Dhanush , urging him to continue acting and not give up films, as Vijay did after entering politics.

She went on to explain why Dhanush's presence in films mattered to audiences. "Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence. So no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We'll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him," she added.

Rumours about Dhanush's possible political entry began in June this year, when his father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja appeared to hint at the actor's plans. Asked about the speculation at an event, he gave a vague response: “If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't.” He also remarked that not just his son but his grandsons, too, had the right to enter politics if they wished.

Later, in July, Dhanush's speech at a fan-organised blood donation camp, in which he urged people to find a purpose bigger than cinema, left fans convinced that the actor might enter politics. However, Dhanush is yet to respond to the rumours. The speculation comes amid Vijay's political victory with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and his subsequent appointment as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.