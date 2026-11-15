Dhanush thought OM co-star Mammootty was ‘rude’ when he first met him 13 years ago, understood his sense of humour much later
At the pre-release event for their upcoming film OM, Dhanush spoke about Mammootty and their long association. Here's what he said.
While many believe that Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming Tamil film OM is the first time Mammootty and Dhanush will be seen on-screen together, they couldn’t be more wrong. The duo once worked together on a Malayalam film 13 years ago. Recalling the experience at their upcoming film’s pre-release event, Dhanush revealed that he once believed the Malayalam superstar was ‘rude’. It took him a while to understand his sense of humour.
(Also Read: ‘Underdog’ Dhanush talks about being called arrogant when stylist adjusted his pants, being affected by trolling, sons' ‘brutal’ reviews)
Dhanush once thought Mammootty was ‘rude’
At the pre-release event of OM, Dhanush made Mammootty chuckle when he said, “Mammootty sir means thug life; thug life means Mammootty sir.” Explaining why he said that, he added that the actor is not one to give a straight answer. “He will never give normal answers. I once asked him, how are you doing, sir? He replied, how do you think I am? When I said he must be good, he replied, in that case, I must be,” said Dhanush.
The actor recalled playing a cameo in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath and coming away with a different opinion on Mammootty than one he holds today. “I watched a few interviews of his to understand him better. I was very curious,” he said, adding, “Our brief interactions there made me think he was quite rude. I didn't get an opportunity to work with him after that.”
However, working with Mammootty more than a decade later was a different experience for Dhanush, who said, “Three days after meeting him, I realised that he is such a sweet, humble, grounded and giving person. His sense of humour is unbelievable.”
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
OM: Operation Mole is a spy thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for Rangoon (2017) and Amaran (2024). It is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music.
(Also Read: Sai Pallavi got emotional when she saw Vijay's ‘one last time’ Jana Nayagan promo, OM director Rajkumar Periasamy broke down)
OM tells the story of Palanivel, aka Agent D-402, played by Dhanush, who infiltrates the red sanders smuggling ring of Burma Karthikeyan, aka Siya, played by Mammootty. However, circumstances soon begin testing his loyalty. Sreeleela plays Palanivel’s wife, Roja, in the film, while Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy. The trailer hints that Palanivel is turning against his mission for a reason, and Nithya is hot on his heels for justice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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