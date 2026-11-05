Jailer 2 OTT release: Rajinikanth film to arrive on Prime Video even as it still plays in theatres during record-breaking box-office run
Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian with Nelson Dilipkumar directing the second chapter of the franchise. The film released in theatres on October 12.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is making its way to OTT after its theatrical run. Prime Video has announced that the action drama will premiere on the platform on November 12, giving fans another chance to watch the superstar return as the much-loved Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.
When and where to watch Jailer 2
Jailer 2 will start streaming on Prime Video from November 12, with the release covering India and over 240 countries and territories. The film will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The announcement was made on November 5th with a caption on the official page of Prime Video which read, “TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED 🔥#Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12.”
The OTT announcement comes while the Rajinikanth-starrer is still playing in theatres. Tamil films typically follow a four-week theatrical window before their digital premiere. By Day 22, Jailer 2 has collected ₹545.30 crore gross in India, while its net collection stood at ₹466.22 crore, as per Sacnilk. Its worldwide box office collection, meanwhile, has crossed ₹820 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
Nelson Dilipkumar on bringing Jailer 2 to audiences
Talking about the sequel and its journey from theatres to streaming, director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world.”
Rajinikanth reunites with Nelson Dilipkumar
Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Nelson Dilipkumar directing the second chapter of the franchise. The film also has a packed supporting cast. Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi make special appearances, while SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu feature in key roles.
The actor is back as the retired jailer who finds himself caught up in another dangerous situation. Just when he hopes to enjoy a quiet life with his family, an international idol-smuggling racket comes in the way. He goes undercover as a driver to get close to the gang, bring its operations down and protect his loved ones.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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