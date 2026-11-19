Javed Akhtar says people with no understanding of music dictate terms to songwriters and composers, quips makers think ‘they know it all’
Javed Akhtar has questioned producers' interference in film music, and said that creators are not getting their due in the entertainment industry.
Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has criticised the growing interference of producers and music companies in the creative process of film music, saying that people with no understanding of music are now advising on how songs should be written and made.
Javed Akhtar on the interference in music
On Wednesday, the veteran lyricist and writer attended the launch of the Indian Performing Right Society's (IPRS) EY Music Creator Report in Mumbai. Speaking about giving creators freedom within film projects, he touched upon producers' growing interference in soundtracks.
"Somewhere we've moved away from the purpose. The problem is the tail is wagging the dog; that should not happen. There's too much interference, conditions. When a writer writes lyrics, they can do 100 times better work, but they are not allowed to do so. Songwriters like Irshad Kamil and others are talented, but do you allow them to write good songs?" he asked.
Recalling a personal instance of interference, Akhtar said an executive once objected to his use of the word 'roothna' in a song. The writer added that people with no understanding of music often dictate terms to songwriters and composers. “Writing and music are things that everybody thinks, 'I understand it', but they don't understand so many other things, like physics, chemistry, geology, but about music and writing they know it all. Like, they know what good writing is about, how to write, how not to write, what the right word is,” he said.
About IPRS EY Music Creator Report
According to the (IPRS) EY report, India's music creator economy generated an estimated ₹17,400 crore in 2025, registering a 45 per cent increase since 2023. The sound recording and publishing revenues in 2025 reached Rs. 5,433 crore, an all-time high. Besides, the annual releases of original songs increased from 22,000 to 27,000 in 2025.
At the launch of the report, Javed Akhtar also called for stronger implementation of copyright laws amid technological changes, including the growing use of artificial intelligence. The writer revealed that he and music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan plan to hold an event next month via their company, Goongoonalo, which is India's first artist-owned and artist-led music platform and creative studio.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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