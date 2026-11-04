Jailer 2 box office collection day 21: Rajinikanth film ends third week with ₹36 crore haul, slows down before Ramayana release

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has been in theatres for three weeks now! After a bumper start and shattering box office records within its first week of release, the film saw a dip but has still managed to remain steady. The Tamil film released during Dussehra, and after three weeks the film's earnings have dipped with the upcoming release of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on November 5 set to bring fresh competition at the box office. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 third week update On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 crore in just its first week of release. The film collected ₹95.55 crore in its second week, indicating a sharp dip in momentum, particularly on weekdays.

The third week saw more dip in collections, except for the weekend when it picked up some pace because of no major release before the big Diwali week. The latest update on Sacnilk states that the film collected exactly ₹3 crore on Wednesday. This brings its total haul for the third week to ₹36.15 crore, and the total box office collection after three weeks to ₹466.05 crore.

It looks difficult for the film to touch the ₹500 crore mark in India now, given Ramayana releases tomorrow. Jailer 2 has already become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge.