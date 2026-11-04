Ramayana advance booking races to ₹150 crore in final hours before release; Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film beats Adipurush, but way behind Dhurandhar 2

Overseas, Ramayana has reached the $6 million mark in pre-sales. This includes $1.5 million from the Wednesday paid previews in the United States, which is among the highest for an Indian film. As of noon, Ramayana has grossed ₹135 crore in advance bookings worldwide, with trade insiders predicting the figure to reach ₹150 crore by the end of the day.

For the first 10 days after advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, pre-sales did not gain momentum. That was largely due to a standoff between the exhibitors and the distributors over revenue sharing. Once that was resolved over the weekend, more screens opened, and advance bookings gained momentum. By Wednesday afternoon, the number of screens for the film had increased to over 6000. Over a thousand of these were added in the last 24 hours. By noon on November 4, less than 24 hours before the film releases, Ramayana had grossed a staggering ₹78 crore in pre-sales in India. This includes an impressive ₹34 crore from the opening day itself. What is truly impressive about Ramayana’s advance-booking trend is that the entire weekend is seeing huge demand for tickets, not just on opening day. Ramayana has now sold over 20 lakh tickets in pre-sales across India.

Advance bookings for Ramayana are set to come to a close as the film enters the home stretch. Hours remain before the film's first screenings on Thursday morning, and pre-sales are at their peak. Advance bookings crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Tuesday and are now racing towards the ₹150-crore mark.

Ramayana beats Bollywood biggies but far behind all-time record Ramayana looks set to gross ₹40 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India. The film has already beaten the marks of Bollywood blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹27.2 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹28.3 crore), and Animal ( ₹32.3 crore), as well as Adipurush ( ₹26 crore), the previous adaptation of the epic. It is projected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹34.5 crore) by the afternoon. However, it is a long way behind Hindi cinema’s all-time record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge earlier this year. The Aditya Dhar film amassed ₹95.6 crore before release in March. This was aided by paid previews, but even after excluding them, Dhurandhar 2’s day 1 advance booking haul of ₹50+ crore is beyond Ramayana’s reach.

Ashish Saksena, COO - cinemas, BookMyShow said, “Ramayana’s advance booking trajectory signals the arrival of a major theatrical event. With nearly a million tickets sold on BookMyShow ahead of the release, the film has set a new benchmark for pre-Diwali period becoming the biggest movie title on the platform. Even for a Diwali-window, the film is poised to set new box office records, looking at the advance sales trends. What stands out is not just the scale of bookings, but the acceleration in demand as release day approaches, the strength of its opening-day sales and the traction across multiple language markets."

He added that while Hindi accounted for nearly three-fourths of the advance bookings, the Kannada and Telugu dubbed versions were also witnessing strong demand. According to him, this reflected the growing maturity of language markets for large-scale cinematic experiences. He noted that premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, 4D, Dolby and EPIQ were contributing disproportionately to the overall ticket value, with one in every five tickets booked being for a premium format.