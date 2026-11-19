Suriya gifts Scene co-star Naslen Cartier watch worth ₹9 lakh as film crosses ₹250 crore at the box office
Jithu Madhavan’s Scene, starring Suriya and Naslen, has collected ₹145 crore net in India and ₹256 crore gross worldwide in 13 days.
Actor Suriya is enjoying a successful run at the box office, with three consecutive hits. His recent release, Scene, has surpassed the lifetime collection of his previous film, Vishwanath & Sons, to become his second-highest-grossing film of 2026. Following the film's success, Suriya gifted a watch to his co-star Naslen as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the film.
Suriya gifts his Scene co-star a Cartier watch
In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi for his upcoming film, Bachelor Party D'eux, Naslen revealed that Suriya had gifted him a Cartier watch for his performance in the scene. When he showed the watch, his co-star, Kunchacko Boban, was impressed and jokingly asked him to share Suriya's contact details. The Cartier Santos watch costs between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh, reportedly.
Naslen also revealed that Suriya looked after him like a son on the sets of Scene while shooting action sequences. He made sure Naslen was wearing all the necessary safety gear before every shot.
Naslen's acting career
Naslen made his acting debut with the 2019 film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, in which he played Melvin. He went on to feature in films such as Kuruthi, Home, Super Sharanya, Neymar and Journey of Love 18+.
Naslen gained wider recognition with the romantic comedy Premalu (2024), directed by Girish AD, in which he starred opposite Mamitha Baiju as Sachin. The film emerged as a blockbuster. In 2025, he appeared in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film was also a major box-office success, collecting ₹301 crore worldwide.
About Scene
Scene marks Naslen's Tamil debut. Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajraj in key roles. The film revolves around a visually impaired DSP who is forced to reopen an unfinished case and solve it with the help of a troublesome team. In 13 days, the film has earned ₹145 crore in India and collected ₹256.50 crore worldwide.
Several celebrities have praised the film. Mahesh Babu took to X and wrote, "The #Scene is seen and loved. Cool, smart and so much fun…
@Suriya_offl is fabulous as Inbaraj 🔥🔥🔥 Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic … @jithumadavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution… Impressive In every department … A must watch."
Atlee also praised Scene for its "fresh and engaging narrative". He lauded Suriya's performance, as well as Naslen's charisma and screen presence, calling the young actor a "superstar in the making". He further described the film as a fun ride and a full paisa vasool entertainer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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