Actor Suriya is enjoying a successful run at the box office, with three consecutive hits. His recent release, Scene, has surpassed the lifetime collection of his previous film, Vishwanath & Sons, to become his second-highest-grossing film of 2026. Following the film's success, Suriya gifted a watch to his co-star Naslen as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the film. Suriya and Naslen from an event for their film Scene.

Suriya gifts his Scene co-star a Cartier watch In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi for his upcoming film, Bachelor Party D'eux, Naslen revealed that Suriya had gifted him a Cartier watch for his performance in the scene. When he showed the watch, his co-star, Kunchacko Boban, was impressed and jokingly asked him to share Suriya's contact details. The Cartier Santos watch costs between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh, reportedly.

Naslen also revealed that Suriya looked after him like a son on the sets of Scene while shooting action sequences. He made sure Naslen was wearing all the necessary safety gear before every shot.

Naslen's acting career Naslen made his acting debut with the 2019 film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, in which he played Melvin. He went on to feature in films such as Kuruthi, Home, Super Sharanya, Neymar and Journey of Love 18+.

Naslen gained wider recognition with the romantic comedy Premalu (2024), directed by Girish AD, in which he starred opposite Mamitha Baiju as Sachin. The film emerged as a blockbuster. In 2025, he appeared in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film was also a major box-office success, collecting ₹301 crore worldwide.