An abandoned community garden located in Jamaica, Queens, was revived with the assistance of rapper 50 Cent in 2008. The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Community Garden, which originated from the Baisley Park Community Garden, reopened in November of that year with a rainwater harvesting system aimed at promoting gardening and providing shade. With support from 50 Cent and his G-Unity Foundation, a neglected Jamaica, Queens, lot reopened as a community garden in 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), which maintains the garden, says that the renovation started in 2007, when Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson worked together with NYRP founder Bette Midler to refurbish the area. The project was sponsored by Curtis Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and developed with the help of landscape architect Walter Hood. After months of renovation, the abandoned plot was transformed into a public space.

Water-based design of the garden Among other features of the project was the rainwater-collection system. The garden has six 10-foot-tall triangular funnels that collect rainwater for irrigation and create shaded spots where people can rest, according to NYRP.

The garden is situated at 117-15 165th Street in Jamaica and occupies 10,983 square feet, according to the organization. The area has less than five percent of the required open space for its large youth population, making the garden a valuable community asset. Its amenities include a lawn and a Little Free Library, while gardening remains one of the main activities there.

In addition, more information about the origin of that partnership appeared in a 2026 People report. Jackson explained that he attended an NYRP banquet during which people auctioned trees for planting in New York City. He said he waved his paddle to bid on 10 cherry trees at $2,500 each. The event prompted him to consider developing a project in his own neighborhood. Midler subsequently invited him to participate in the garden project.

It was also revealed that the garden has an underground cistern that collects rainwater for irrigation and six 10-foot triangular funnels that collect rainwater and provide shelter. It also has 30 garden beds with fruit trees, including peach, apple, plum, cherry, and nectarine. The garden beds are at a low elevation and can be accessed by both children and elderly people. The design brings together food production, rainwater collection and communal activities.