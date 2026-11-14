Mike Tyson paid about $3m for a 51,830-sq-ft Connecticut mansion in 1996; after 50 Cent sold it in 2019, the home listed for $9.9m in 2025

A mansion located in Connecticut, which was once owned by heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and rapper 50 Cent, reappeared in the real estate market in 2025 with a price tag of $9.9 million. The 51,830-square-foot home on 50 Poplar Hill Drive, Farmington, was listed for sale through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It was described in the listing as a 21-bedroom home spread over 17 acres of land. A sprawling Connecticut mansion once owned by Mike Tyson and 50 Cent returned to the market in 2025 for $9.9 million. The 51,830-square-foot estate features 21 bedrooms, seven kitchens, an indoor pool, nightclub, recording studio, and extensive recreational amenities. (AFP/File Photo)

Seven kitchens, an indoor pool and spa, a nightclub, a recording studio, a casino, a billiard room, and several other game rooms were among the property's advertised features. The listing has also mentioned 40 baths, and it is categorized as a single-family dwelling built in 1985. Realtor.com's 2025 report, however, described the estate as having 19 bedrooms.

From Tyson to 50 Cent According to Realtor.com's report, Tyson bought this Farmington property for about $3 million in 1996. Then, he sold it to 50 Cent for $4.1 million in 2003. The latter bought it as a real estate investment, which he made following his profitable tour, as he revealed in “Million-Dollar Listing New York.”

Tyson added a club called Club TKO, named after the boxing term for a technical knockout. This club includes a bar, DJ booth, and dance floor. It was used as an event space as well. There is a recording studio in the house where 50 Cent said he recorded his 2005 album, The Massacre.

50 Cent sold the mansion in 2019 to a food and beverage investor named Casey Askar and his wife, Shera, for $2.9 million. The sale price was reportedly 84% below the $18.5 million asking price when 50 Cent's estate was listed in 2007, according to Realtor.com. This estate has been priced several times and put on the market for sale and rent.

The Askars were attracted to the property due to its size and amenities, which would be conducive to family gatherings. Although they primarily lived in Florida, they used the Farmington property during summer and holidays with their seven children. Casey Askar also said that Tyson's previous ownership appealed to him because he had been a fan of the boxer since childhood.