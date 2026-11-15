Sai Pallavi got emotional when she saw Vijay's ‘one last time’ Jana Nayagan promo, OM director Rajkumar Periasamy broke down
Rajkumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela took part in a promotional interview for their upcoming film OM and revealed their love for CM Vijay.
Director Rajkumar Periasamy recently took part in a promotional interview to promote his upcoming film OM, starring Dhanush and Mammootty. The film’s female leads, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, accompanied him. During the interview, Rajkumar almost teared up when the host showed him a picture of Tamil Nadu chief minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay. Sai recalled their reactions when they first saw the ‘one last time’ promo for Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan.
Sai Pallavi, Rajkumar Periasamy about Vijay and Jana Nayagan
The OM team spoke to anchor Dhivyadharshini for a promotional interview with Behindwoods TV. When the host showed a picture of Rajkumar and Vijay, Sai said, “If I know somebody who’s a big fan of Vijay sir, it’s Rajkumar sir. I don’t know whether I was in the shoot or something else…I’ll say?” asking him if it’s okay for her to reveal something.
When he agreed to it, she said, “His (Vijay) last film was yet to be released and had a promo called ‘one last time’. I am a very emotional person. I didn’t want to cry because it wouldn’t look good. I turned around, and he (Rajkumar) was actually crying. I’ve never seen sir cry. It’s okay for him to cry in public. But I’ve never seen him do it.”
Rajkumar then spoke emotionally about the picture and said, “This picture was taken in 2024 on November 26, at AR Murugadoss sir’s birthday, before he (Vijay) became the CM. It has been two years, but it was a very special meeting. He told a lot of personal things….even now I’m tearing up. He’s very special, yes.”
Sai stated that Rajkumar is such a fan that he will defend Vijay to this day. “I’ve seen him actually feel like he’s family. He’s someone who’ll also speak up for Vijay sir. He told me he’s someone who will make up his mind and do it for the people,” she said. OM is Rajkumar’s third film after Rangoon (2017) and Amaran (2024), with the latter also starring Sai. It will be released in theatres on November 20.
Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics
In 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest the Tamil Nadu elections and launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After extensive campaigning, he won the election this year and took charge in May, having secured a majority. This was the first time in the state's history that a non-Dravidian party took charge.
His final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and co-starring Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, was released in theatres in July. The film was supposed to be released for Pongal but was delayed due to CBFC issues. It received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹324 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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