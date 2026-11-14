Dil Raju says new CBFC advisory has made releasing films problematic, Telugu film body to raise concern after Malayalam film industry
Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation Dil Raju spoke to the press about the new Central Board of Film Certification advisory.
Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and film producer-distributor Dil Raju held a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday evening to celebrate the success of Ramayana and Scene. He had distributed the Ranbir Kapoor and Suriya films in the Telugu states. When the topic of the new advisory by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was brought up, here’s how he responded.
(Also Read: Kerala film bodies object to CBFC's new diktat on titles, call it unnecessary expansion of powers and warn legal action)
Dil Raju on new CBFC advisory
When a reporter brought up the new CBFC advisory and pointed out that the Malayalam film bodies had already written a letter about it, Raju agreed and said, “Yes, it’s happening. After the new rules were announced, releasing a film became quite problematic. Our chamber is also preparing a letter to be sent; representations are going out from every state,” revealing that other film industries are also planning to cite concerns.
The producer-distributor then explained why the film chamber had an issue with the new advisory, adding, “It would be better if these things were smoothed out. Now, we have to keep the film ready a month before its release. As we did before, we cannot announce dates beforehand. We have to submit the film a month beforehand, and once they clear it by that date, we can announce it.”
Raju was also the president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), a post currently held by Suresh Babu Daggubati.
The new CBFC advisory
New CBFC guidelines for filmmakers were issued in September, and the new advisory was released in October. 18 new members were announced to constitute the board this year, for the first time since 2017. Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Ricky Kej, and Supriya Yarlagadda are among its members. The advisory states that filmmakers must submit the final version of their film, complete with titles, graphics, and sound, for certification. They also stated that the announced title and release dates will not be considered and are subject to change.
Satluj director Honey Trehan stated these new rules ‘underlined the Cowardness & the Dictatorship’ while the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Producers Association objected to them, calling them an unnecessary expansion of the board's powers. Anil Thomas, president of the KFCC, told OnManorama, “There is already considerable intervention from the Censor Board. We cannot allow a situation where it gets ultimate control over film titles as well.” He also called CBFC having a final say on film titles an ‘unnecessary expansion of its powers’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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