Dil Raju says new CBFC advisory has made releasing films problematic, Telugu film body to raise concern after Malayalam film industry

Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and film producer-distributor Dil Raju held a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday evening to celebrate the success of Ramayana and Scene. He had distributed the Ranbir Kapoor and Suriya films in the Telugu states. When the topic of the new advisory by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was brought up, here’s how he responded. Dil Raju says representatives from every film industry will raise concerns about the new CBFC rules.

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Dil Raju on new CBFC advisory When a reporter brought up the new CBFC advisory and pointed out that the Malayalam film bodies had already written a letter about it, Raju agreed and said, “Yes, it’s happening. After the new rules were announced, releasing a film became quite problematic. Our chamber is also preparing a letter to be sent; representations are going out from every state,” revealing that other film industries are also planning to cite concerns.

The producer-distributor then explained why the film chamber had an issue with the new advisory, adding, “It would be better if these things were smoothed out. Now, we have to keep the film ready a month before its release. As we did before, we cannot announce dates beforehand. We have to submit the film a month beforehand, and once they clear it by that date, we can announce it.”