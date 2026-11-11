Kerala film bodies object to CBFC's new diktat on titles, call it unnecessary expansion of powers and warn legal action

Anil Thomas, president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, pointed out to OnManorama that having a fixed title is essential for several activities surrounding the film. Whenever a film title is registered with them, they consult other chambers to see whether the title is already used or registered elsewhere. They also ensure that titles are approved only after proper screening to rule out anything offensive or obscene. Calling the CBFC having a final say on film titles an ‘unnecessary expansion of its powers’, he added, “There is already considerable intervention from the Censor Board. We cannot allow a situation where it gets ultimate control over film titles as well.”

The Central Board of Film Certification ( CBFC ) recently issued new guidelines and an advisory for filmmakers submitting their films for certification. One of the rules in the new diktat was that films’ release dates and titles must not be considered final, irrespective of the promotional run. The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Producers Association objected to this, calling it an unnecessary expansion of the board's powers.

B Ragesh, president of the Film Producers Association, also pointed out that a title is essential to the film’s commercial identity. “Why do we give films titles in the first place? It is because we want them to have an identity. Everything associated with a film is marketed under that name. I am currently making a film titled Mattanchery Mafia. Imagine doing all the promotions and publicity under that name, only to be told two days before its release that I have to change the title. In Kerala, at least 200 films are released every year. Imagine the situation if all of them have to be promoted without a confirmed title until shortly before release. Just like a script, a film's title is also an artistic expression. It is not right to exercise control over it,” he said.

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The film bodies now plan to meet the state cultural affairs minister, PC Vishnunadh, to raise the issue and seek a resolution. They are also reportedly considering legal action if their concerns remain unaddressed.