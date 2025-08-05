Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT release: When and where to watch Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran's controversial film

Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT release: Pravin Narayanan's legal drama Janaki V vs State of Kerala (JSK), starring Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, was released in theatres on 17 July after a drawn-out feud with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over certification. The film, which received lukewarm reviews, will now be released digitally. Know when and where to watch it. Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT release: Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in a still from the legal drama.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT release

Janaki V vs State of Kerala will be released on Zee5 on 15 August. The film is based on true events, as per the filmmakers. Sharing the release date on their Instagram page with a new trailer, the official handle of Zee5 Malayalam wrote, “No matter who opposes, justice will be achieved that is denied. From August 15, “Janaki V v/s State of Kerala”, on ZEE5 Malayalam. PREMIERES 15th August on @ZEE5.”

The trailer begins with Anupama’s character, Janaki V, speaking on the phone and telling her father she won’t keep picking up his calls because he calls too frequently. It is implied that she is sexually assaulted by a man she knows one night and decides to get justice in court. Suresh, who plays advocate David Abel Donovan, is the lawyer for the defence. Things soon streamroll, and Janaki is filing a writ petition against the CM of the state.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A victim of sexual assault, Janaki battles a veteran advocate, David, who manages to prove the accused innocent. As Janaki finds that she is pregnant, her fight for justice turns into a nightmare.”

About Janaki V vs State of Kerala team’s legal issues

JSK is produced by J Phanindra Kumar under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments, with Sethuraman Nair Kankol as co-producer. In May this year, a stay order was granted after a petition was filed by a Chennai-based production house, alleging non-payment of dues amounting to ₹1.3 crore by the producers of the film.

After that, before the film’s planned release on 20 June, the CBFC shared concerns over the use of the name Janaki, a different name for Goddess Sita, in the film’s title and delayed certification. After the Kerala High Court intervened, CBFC agreed to certify if the filmmakers added a ‘V’ to the title after the name, apart from making a few other changes.

JSK was eventually released in theatres on 17 July, and according to Sacnilk, it made ₹3.27 crore worldwide.