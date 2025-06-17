Anupama Parameswaran on her hiatus from Malayalam: ‘People trolled me saying I can’t act’

Though South actress made a stellar debut with Nivin Pauly’s superhit Premam, the going has never been easy for her in the Malayalam film industry. The actress, who has since then only done three other Malayalam films in the past decade and went on to become an established star in the Telugu industry, is now set for her comeback in a titular role in Suresh Gopi’s upcoming movie - Janaki vs State of Kerala (JSK). Anupama Parameswaran in a still from JSK

Thankful to those who hated me: Anupama Parameswaran

At the film’s audio launch in Kochi on June 16, the actress talked about how her share of detractors in the industry led to her taking a decision to do only films that excited her. “A lot of people have trolled me, saying that I can’t act,” she said. “Irrespective of all of that, this film’s director (Pravin Narayanan) cast me as the lead character. This movie has a heart and it is Janaki, and thank you for entrusting me with her.”

Anupama, who has been part of hits such as Dragon and Tillu Square the past year, said she did JSK at a time “when I decided I will only commit movies that excite me in Malayalam”.

“I went through a huge transformation in my career and life during the COVID lockdown, and I immensely appreciate Pravin for showing faith in me, to pull off such a deep character,” she said. “The movie revolves around a strong female character, and I am thankful that Pravin trusted me with her. That in itself feels like an achievement. I am thankful to everyone - those who have supported me as well as those who hated me - for making me who I am today.”

Suresh Gopi cites examples of Asin and Nayanthara’s rise to stardom

The actress found support in her co-star Suresh Gopi, who essays a lawyer in the film that is set to hit theatres on June 27. The actor-politician cited examples of South stars such as Simran, Nayanthara and Asin, who were initially disregarded in the industry and then went on to become superstars. He said that like them, Anupama too will become a leading star. The same directors who had disregarded her in Malayalam will chase her for her dates in the future, he noted.

Anupama also remarked that JSK gave her an opportunity to act with Suresh Gopi, whom she has been a fan of. “I have grown up watching Thenkasipattanam, Summer in Bethleham and Chinthamani Kola Case. Acting with him in this film presented some of the most exciting and challenging times for me in my life, and that too in the very first schedule,” said the actress.