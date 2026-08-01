Jatin Pandit slams Aankhon Se Tune 2.0, says it seems AI-generated: ‘Music ka kya future hone wala hai?’

‘Original mein gaane mein thehrav aur ek purity hain’

He added, “I still remember the hardwork that went into the recording of this song, and all the songs were so good. Even now the song is remembered that is why the remix also is working… But the song is one direction and the arrangement in another direction. The soul of the song is here and the rhythm is in the opposite side. Mujhe samajh nahi aata ki shuru mein jo do original lagaye hai uski kya jarurat thi? Jo bhi hain doston main request karta hoon ki remix suna hai toh original bhi suniye. Original mein gaane mein thehrav aur ek purity hain… jab purity hamper hota hain toh dukh hota hai. Music ka kya future hone wala hai samajh mein nahi ata (Why did they keep the first two original bits? I am requesting all of you to listen to the original if you have heard the remix. It has an honesty and purity to it. When the purity gets hampered it hurts. I don't know what the future holds for the music industry).”