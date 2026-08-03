Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her hip injury during Mysaa shoot, calls it ‘most aggressive film I've ever done’

"But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!"

She began, “Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..”

Rashmika shared a series of candid pictures from her recovery journey at home, including cheerful selfies, delicious desserts, puzzle-solving sessions, adorable moments with her pet dogs, and thoughtful get-well gifts sent by well-wishers. In the caption, she penned a long note detailing what happened.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a health update days after reports of her getting injured during the shoot of Mysaa emerged. The actor, who had been missing from social media for some time, returned with an Instagram post explaining the reason behind her absence while assuring everyone that she is doing well.

‘It hurts but it’s not unbearable’ She added, “But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you! You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af - freak accidents what are the odds. Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all! I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them..”

Rashmika added that she is cannot workout due to her injury and said, “Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo! Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon. Love ya! Don’t worry ok.. Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!”

All about Mysaa The actor has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Mysaa, for which she recently shot an underwater sequence. The film's makers claim it is India's first female-led underwater fight sequence.

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika's first female-led pan-India action film. The film's first look, shared in July 2025, showed Rashmika in a fierce avatar, roaring at the camera, covered in blood, and holding a weapon. Mysaa is scheduled to release in theatres sometime in 2026. A formal release date is expected soon, along with the teaser release.

The actor was most recently seen in the Hindi film Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama is the spiritual successor to Cocktail and also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film received mixed reviews but has nonetheless grossed over ₹140 crore worldwide.