Violinist and composer L Subramaniam: A road in father’s name in Sri Lanka is a tribute to his musical legacy

He tells HT City, “I’m so happy that my father’s legacy continues. It’s a recognition to not only him but also to the violin which he transformed from a just accompanying status to a major solo instrumentalist today. He lived in Sri Lanka in the ’30s to ’50 and all the transformation happened for him living there where he developed the techniques and subsequently, he taught us (siblings) when we lived there.”

Padma Vibhushan violinist-composer L Subramaniam was recently conferred Sri Lanka’s Highest State Tribute and the Violin Maestro Lakshminarayana Road was inaugurated in Jaffna in memory of his legendary father Vaidyanatha Lakshminarayana.

To honour him, they named the street as Violin Maestro Lakshminarayana Road next to the Ramanathan College where he taught, and just across is culture centre North Ceylon Sangeetha Sabha in Jaffna. He inaugurated the road in presence of his wife and singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sri Lankan officials.

Subramaniam was also awarded the state honour by their culture minister in Colombo.

“It was a very nostalgic moment for me as it was at Nallur Kandaswamy Devasthanam temple in Jaffna I gave my first stage performance as a six-year-old. So, before the road’s inauguration, I went to perform at the temple and took blessings from Lord Murugan,” he says.

On his father’s connection with the island, he says, “In 1935 he went to teach at Ramanathan College in Jaffna. In 1953, Radio Ceylon in Colombo invited him to head the instrumental section and create a solid broadcasting system for classical music. He returned in 1958 when problems and unrest started on the island.”