Violinist-composer L Subramaniam on his Padma Vibhushan feat: My father must be smiling

ByDeep Saxena
Apr 29, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Violinist-composer Dr L Subramaniam dedicates his Padma Vibhushan to the violin, the instrument that has earned him global recognition.

Violinist-composer Dr L Subramaniam receiving Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday(Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)
Violinist-composer Dr L Subramaniam dedicates his Padma Vibhushan — India’s second-highest civilian award — to the violin, the instrument that has earned him global recognition. “It belongs to my father and all the violinists, as this is the first time this honour has been given to a violinist,” he tells us after the ceremony in Delhi.

Sharing how the feat feels, the musician adds, “I am very happy and privileged to get the Padma Vibhushan. It’s all because of the violin’s presence on the global stage, which was my father, Prof V Lakshminarayana’s (late musician) vision. He wanted the Indian violin to be on a par with the western violin. He wanted violinists to become solo artistes and not just accompanists. My father must be smiling right now.”

The 77-year-old received the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2001. “A lot of people said I should have got it (the Padma Vibhushan) much earlier, but it’s all about time and destiny. It was a happy moment for me, to be with my wife, my sons and daughter as I received the award.”

Violinist-composer Dr L Subramaniam with wife Kavita Krishnamurti, his song and daughters
Talking about his upcoming works, he shares, “I am working on a lot of projects. In a few months, I will be coming up with a composition. I am working on a very special project with my wife (Kavita Krishnamurti, singer). Besides, this year’s Lakshminarayana Global Festival (a music festival founded by Dr L Subramaniam in 1992 to honour his father, Prof V Lakshminarayana) will be held in more cities and will see major celebration of the violin.”

In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, he expresses his sorrow, stating, “The Kashmir incident has shocked us. I have never visited the region but had contemplated doing so in the future. This situation leaves us devastated. I hope that music can promote peace and happiness. I would like to do something musically.”

