‘Had less than ₹2,000 in my bank account’: Founder reveals journey from rock bottom to buying Porsche

Behind every overnight success is a story of grit that few get to witness. A Singapore-based entrepreneur recently broke down the unseen struggles behind her present achievements. While public perception today sees a founder purchasing a brand-new Porsche and earning millions, the reality includes initial pitch rejections and battling $80,000 in debt. Singapore-based founder Miza Nazili. (Instagram/@mizanazili)

“A friendly reminder our timelines all look completely different, so don't compare yourself to others. We all start somewhere,” Singapore-based founder Miza Nazili wrote on Instagram. She posted a series of visuals giving a glimpse at her journey.

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The first visual, split into two, shows her standing beside a Porsche, and the other shows her, stressed, sitting on a chair. The text on the first image reads, “What You See. Brand new 2026 Porsche.” The next one reads, “What You Didn't See. Got fired from my full-time job. Failed 3 businesses. Had less than $20 in my bank account.”

In the following visuals, she said that although her business empire, which includes 5 brands, has surpassed $15 million, there was a time when her family was $80,000 in debt. She goes on to list some of the struggles she faced to get where she is today.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Miza Nazili. This report will be updated when she responds.)