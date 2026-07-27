Startup founder who returned $2 million to investors explains why she quit: 'Hardest decision of my life'

An entrepreneur has shared why she decided to leave her fast-growing startup, return $2 million (around ₹19 crore) to investors, and start over. In a video shared on Instagram, Aditi Sinha spoke about her journey as an entrepreneur and the reason behind her life-changing decision. Despite the success, the woman said that she realised something was missing. (Representative Image)

"I started a tech company at 23, right after graduating from BITS. Over the next 6 years, we raised $5 million, built a team of 30, and worked with global customers. From the outside, it looked like we had everything figured out," she said.

However, despite the success, Sinha said that she realised something was missing. "But somewhere along the way, I realised that I built a company without building a life that felt truly like mine. So I stepped away. We returned $2 million to our investors, and I started over from scratch," she said.

She added that after leaving the company, she decided to follow the creative dreams she had put aside. "Now, I'm pursuing the creative dreams I buried while chasing success. I wrote my first book, perform music and poetry shows with my brother, and currently advise early-stage founders," she shared.