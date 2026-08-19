‘Feels like Venus’: Delhi-NCR residents stunned as sky turns strangely yellow amid rain
Several Delhi-NCR residents shared visuals of the phenomenon on social media, expressing shock at how yellow the sky had turned.
Residents of Delhi-NCR witnessed strangely yellow skies on Wednesday evening, with some comparing the unusual sight to Venus as light rain lashed the city.
Several users shared visuals of the phenomenon on social media, expressing shock at how yellow the sky had turned.
Sharing a picture in which the sky appears to be slightly orange in colour, a user wrote, “this picture does not do justice to how yellow the weather suddenly became.”
Another user compared the change of colour to Venus and said, “bet you rarely see a colored evening. Yellow evening here with some rain. Feels like living on Venus. Same heat, atmosphere, colors, etc.”
Weather in Delhi today
The weather department had forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Delhi.
The rain offered a brief respite from humid conditions as India Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow' alert for isolated rainfall in the national capital.
Haryana's Gurugram was also placed under a ‘yellow’ alert, while Noida and Ghaziabad were put under an ‘orange’ alert, according to the IMD nowcast seen at around 8:45 pm.
South India weather
Weather conditions remained severe across parts of southern India, with IMD issuing a swell surge and high-wave warning for the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Coastal areas are likely to experience rough seas, with swell waves reaching between 1.1 and 2.2 metres. The conditions could lead to nearshore surges and coastal erosion, prompting authorities to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the deep sea, according to PTI.
The movement of small fishing vessels and boats, along with beach activities, has also been prohibited as a precautionary measure.
Red alert for Kerala
The IMD has issued a red alert for the Kerala coast, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Wednesday.
Other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, according to the latest district-wise forecast issued on Wednesday.
Rainfall is expected to persist across Kerala over the coming days. From August 20 to August 23, light to moderate rain is forecast with a high probability across all districts.
The IMD has also warned of possible landslides, mudslides, or landslips in vulnerable and hilly areas, while lightning may injure people and cattle in open spaces.
Himachal Pradesh weather
Meanwhile, torrential rains have disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, with 167 roads, including a national highway, blocked across the state, officials said on Wednesday.
The heavy rainfall has also affected essential services, with around 130 transformers and 222 drinking water supply schemes reported to be disrupted.
A yellow alert has been issued for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Una districts as heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh on August 20.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has recorded the highest number of road blockages, with 84 roads affected, including National Highway-3 near Dharampur. Kullu has reported 35 blocked roads, followed by Sirmaur with 12. Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur and Una have reported six blockages each, while Chamba has four, Lahaul and Spiti three, and Solan and Bilaspur two each.
(With inputs from PTI)
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