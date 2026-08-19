Ex-serviceman running Nagpur military school held for sexual abuse of minors: Cops

A 40-year-old former serviceman who runs a military residential school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing several minor students under the guise of training in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police said. A complaint was lodged by a girl student on Sunday alleging that girls were subjected to inappropriate physical touch, obscene acts and coerced sexual relations under the pretext of military preparation. (Representative photo)

Police officers said that Harishchandra Rane operates the Commando Army Police Career Academy and Sainik School at Kelwad in Saoner taluka, located approximately 40 km from Nagpur, providing coaching for Sainik School entrance examinations, the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and state police services, as well as firefighting courses.

The private military school, which follows Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state board curricula for students from Class 6 to 12, provides a 400-metre running ground, digital classrooms and physical fitness modules.

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A complaint was lodged by a girl student on Sunday alleging that girls were subjected to inappropriate physical touch, obscene acts and coerced sexual relations under the pretext of military preparation. Survivors were allegedly summoned to the school office late at night, the complainant said.

According to investigating officer Parag Pote, girls said that they had reported the harassment to school teachers two months earlier, but no action was taken. As many as four girls came out against school director Rane, alleging sexual harassment.

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The residential academy previously housed around 70 students, including 14 girls. Following the allegations, 11 girl students left the facility, leaving only three currently enrolled.

Pote said that the Nagpur Rural Police had registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint. “Rane has been arrested and is now magisterial custody for further interrogation,” Pote said.