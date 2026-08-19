'Modi absolutely wrong... grateful to Rajiv Gandhi': Shehzad Poonawalla's fresh digs after BJP exit

Shehzad Poonawalla, who recently resigned from all posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continued his attack on the Congress on Wednesday, while taking repeated swipes at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Shehzad Poonawalla has urged the BJP to accept his resignation from the party. Poonawalla shared a video compilation of his media interactions and said he would always remain grateful to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for giving India Rahul Gandhi, whom he credited for ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victories in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sharing the video on Wednesday, Poonawalla said, “Forever indebted to Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji He gave us @RahulGandhi who ensured PM @narendramodi became PM in 2014,19,24 and will become PM again in 2029 ♥️ Inshallah Rajiv Gandhi, is therefore the biggest Modi ji supporter like me.”

In another post on Rahul Gandhi, Poonawalla issued a warning of sorts, saying, “No filter now - @RahulGandhi be ready". Poonawalla was responding to a post by Jaipur Dialogues featuring an interview with him. In the interview, Poonawalla recalled that while he was in the BJP, he had been told to speak politely even when addressing opposition leaders. Sharing another clip of a TV interview with former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, Poonawalla mounted the attack on the grand old party over the row surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “dimagi Naxal” remark from the Independence Day speech. ‘Modi absolutely wrong’ Poonawalla started the attack saying, “Modi is absolutely wrong to categorise folks as DIMAGI NAXAL”. “They should have been called बददिमगी [brainless] Naxal,” Poonawalla said in the post."

Shehzad Poonwalla's X post targeting Congress