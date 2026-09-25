Fraudulent fundraiser Jay Singh Rathore, who fooled X users, arrested in Agra: Police
The accused, Ajayveer Singh alias Jay Singh Rathore, was arrested based on a complaint that he falsely claimed his 12-year-old sister was unwell.
A man behind a fraudulent fundraising appeal on X, which had initially drawn sympathy and donations from people, has been arrested, Agra Police said.
The accused, Ajayveer Singh alias Jay Singh Rathore, was arrested based on a complaint that he falsely claimed his 12-year-old sister was unwell, prepared forged documents citing treatment for her eyes, played on public sympathy, and improperly raised funds through crowdfunding, the police said.
In a post in Hindi on X, Agra Police said: “A complaint was received regarding the individual named Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who, through social media, falsely claimed that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from a disease like ‘Glaucoma’/‘Vitreous Hemorrhage,’ prepared forged documents in the name of treatment for her eyes, played with the emotions of the general public, and improperly obtained funds (Crowd Funding) from people.”
It added: “The Bah Police Station immediately took cognizance of the said complaint and, based on the received written report, registered a case against the concerned individual under relevant sections, arrested the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway.”
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