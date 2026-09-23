Why is ‘Jay Singh Rathore’ trending? 5 things about the alleged ₹1.5 lakh scam on X

What began as a heartwarming story of internet generosity quickly turned into a major online controversy after an X user named “Jay Singh Rathore”, who raised ₹1.5 lakh on X claiming it was for his sister’s eye surgery, was accused of scamming donors. As public scepticism mounted over his claims, the man joined several X Spaces sessions to address the allegations. Breaking down in tears under questioning, he admitted to making a mistake. He claimed that it was his father who was sick and he used his sister’s name to maximise his reach online. Though people refused to believe his explanation, he maintained that his family was facing financial distress and he raised the money to help his father. Jay Singh Rathore attending an X Spaces session (L) and a clarification post by an eye clinic in Delhi (R). (Screengrab (X), Instagram/@shroffeyecentre)

#1: What started it all? A heartbreaking post shared on the X profile of “Jay Singh Rathore” urged people to help him raise money for his sister’s surgery. Later, he claimed to have raised over ₹1.5 lakh from donations. Initially, people were happy with the development, but some soon started pointing out discrepancies in the reports and prescriptions he shared. In a now-deleted thread, he shared that his sister was getting treated at Shroff Eye Centre.

#2: Hospital claims ‘fake patient’ As the controversy erupted, Shroff Eye Centre issued a clarification. They posted an Instagram Story sharing a picture of the prescription and a screenshot of an X post that Jay Singh Rathore initially shared.

“Alert. It has come to our knowledge that some person/s has created a fake patient, prescription and estimate sheet on our letterheads and is asking NGOs and individuals on WhatsApp for help. Please be aware and SHARE to prevent people from becoming victims of this deception.”

#3: Controversy on X Spaces Cornered by allegations on X Spaces, Jay Singh Rathore delivered a chaotic defence, claiming he never meant to scam anyone and blurted out that the funds were actually for his father. As angry donors turned up the heat, the man desperately began promising refunds.

#4: Did he return the money? Throughout multiple X Spaces broadcasts, numerous users actively engaged with Jay Singh Rathore. They provided him with the donors' UPI credentials and demanded that he return the collected funds. In response, he posted a series of payment screenshots to those participants, insisting he had already reimbursed a portion of the contributors.

Subsequently, one of the users shared a bank account screenshot online, which purportedly showed that Jay Singh Rathore’s total balance had dropped from ₹1,58,282.58 down to ₹1,37,893.58.

#5: Woman denies connection: An X user, “@Raniisaa_,” who amplified the initial post, was accused of being part of the scam. Following the allegations, she shared a tweet denying any connection with the man.

In the last X Spaces he attended at around 3:30 am on September 23, Jay Singh Rathore said he would host another session in the morning to clarify his post and to return the money he had received from donors.