Delhi election officials make house visits to resolve SIR discrepancies
New DelhiThe Delhi election commission has stepped up efforts to resolve discrepancies flagged during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with officials making house visits, especially in the New Delhi segment, to collect documents from voters and deploying additional electoral registration officers across the city
New Delhi
The Delhi election commission has stepped up efforts to resolve discrepancies flagged during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with officials making house visits, especially in the New Delhi segment, to collect documents from voters and deploying additional electoral registration officers across the city.
The election office will also hold a special camp at all polling stations from 10am to 5pm on September 27. Additional camps for homeless citizens, transgender persons and sex workers will be held on September 23 and 24 at night shelters and other locations, from 5pm to 9pm.
An official from the East Delhi district said, “Booth-level officers (BLOs) have been directed to collect documents on the spot while serving notice in case of logical discrepancies. For example, if the discrepancy pertains to a name mismatch or a parent having six or more children, BLOs are collecting documents on the spot and uploading them. We are also making social media posts and regular announcements.”
The door-to-door exercise comes amid concerns over a large number of voters, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, being served notices, after their details could not be matched with the previous rolls or discrepancies were found in their records.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Tuesday said that receiving a notice does not mean that a voter’s name has been deleted from the electoral roll.
Another senior election official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The issuance of a notice does not mean that the name of the voter concerned has been removed from the roll. The voter is being given a full opportunity to present their case and submit the required documents.”
According to the latest status report of the CEO’s office, of the 311,839 Form-6 applications received this year, 99,439 were submitted between August 31 and September 21. During the same period, the office received 190 Form-6A applications, 1,555 Form-7 applications and 36,276 Form-8 applications. The claims and objections period will remain open till September 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4. People can apply either offline through the ERO, AERO, or BLO, or online through the voter services portal and the ECINET app.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.