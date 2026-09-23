Gallops at Race Course loses licence due to live cockroaches, ants in kitchen

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of Gallops, the popular fine dining restaurant at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, after officials found live cockroaches and ants, along with water stagnation, in its kitchen. According to the regulator, blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian items were found on ice inside the refrigerator at Gallops. (HT Archive)

The licences of four other establishments—Gufran Seekh Corner in Versova, an eatery operated by Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd in Bandra West, Mirari in Bandra West, and Gurukrupa Dairy Products in Malad—have also been suspended, the FDA said in a statement.

According to the regulator, blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian items were found on ice inside the refrigerator at Gallops. Other alleged violations at the restaurant included raw material in torn or damaged packaging, grease accumulation in the kitchen, deteriorated walls, inadequate covering of drainage and cockroach traps, and lack of records of annual medical examination/vaccination of food handlers.

Gufran Seekh Corner’s alleged violations included a lack of testing of potable water, improper storage and segregation of food items, and lack of cleanliness of equipment and premises. There were no records of pest control or of annual medical examinations of food handlers, the statement said.

The eatery was also allegedly found to be operating without a valid licence. It was directed to immediately cease business and not resume operations until a valid licence is obtained and all deficiencies are rectified, the statement added.

During the inspection of Gurukrupa Dairy Products, the FDA found that refined sunflower oil, vanaspati (hydrogenated fat) and branded ghee were being blended in two boilers to manufacture counterfeit white and yellow ghee, the statement said, adding that consumers were being misled through labelling in small print under the name “Pooja Ghee”.

FDA officials seized 4,646 kg of adulterated and mislabelled ghee, refined sunflower oil, and vanaspati, valued at over ₹15 lakh, at the premises, along with three boiler machines. Rat and cockroach infestation was also found on the premises, the statement said.

As part of its festive season drive, the FDA has seized suspicious adulterated, mislabeled, and substandard ghee, khawa, peda, jaggery, oil, tea powder, sweets and other food items worth ₹30.82 lakh, the statement added.