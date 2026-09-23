Universities must report every student death to police: Centre
The Union education ministry has reminded universities and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to immediately report every student suicide or unnatural death to the police, irrespective of where it occurred, the circumstances or the mode of study, while directing them to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions on preventing student suicides and addressing mental health concerns
The Union education ministry has reminded universities and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to immediately report every student suicide or unnatural death to the police, irrespective of where it occurred, the circumstances or the mode of study, while directing them to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions on preventing student suicides and addressing mental health concerns.
In a September 16 letter to vice-chancellors and heads of centrally funded institutions, Syed Ekram Rizwi, joint secretary in the department of higher education, asked institutions to accord priority to the issue and ensure continued compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in January.
The letter is a compliance reminder. Citing paragraph 45(iii) of the apex court’s January 15, 2026 order, the ministry said: “HEIs shall immediately report every student suicide or unnatural death to police authorities, irrespective of location, circumstances, mode of study or accommodation.”
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The court’s order further said such incidents must be reported as soon as institutions become aware of them, including deaths occurring on campus, in hostels, PG accommodations or elsewhere, and covering students studying through classroom, distance or online modes.
The ministry also asked HEIs to submit annual reports of student suicides and unnatural deaths to the University Grants Commission or other regulators. Central universities, institutions of national importance and other institutions under the department of higher education have additionally been asked to report such cases to the ministry.
The Supreme Court’s January order followed its proceedings in a case concerning the deaths of two Scheduled Caste students of IIT Delhi in 2023. The family of one of them, Anil Kumar, had alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment. The proceedings led the court to constitute a National Task Force (NTF), headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, in March 2025 to examine measures to prevent student suicides and address mental health concerns in higher educational institutions.
The ministry also reiterated other directions from the January order. Residential HEIs must provide round-the-clock qualified medical assistance or ensure equivalent emergency medical support within one kilometre where such facilities are unavailable on campus.
It also reminded institutions of directions to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching posts, as well as key administrative posts such as vice-chancellors and registrars. Though the four-month deadline set by the court has passed, the ministry said the directions remain relevant for ensuring accountability.
The ministry also reiterated the court’s direction on scholarships, under which pending scholarships were to be disbursed within four months, with reasons for delays communicated within two months. It said students should not face academic or administrative penalties because of delays in scholarship payments.
Institutions were also told to “strictly comply” with UGC regulations on ragging, equity, sexual harassment and grievance redressal mechanisms.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More