Universities must report every student death to police: Centre

The letter is a compliance reminder. Citing paragraph 45(iii) of the apex court’s January 15, 2026 order, the ministry said: “HEIs shall immediately report every student suicide or unnatural death to police authorities, irrespective of location, circumstances, mode of study or accommodation.”

In a September 16 letter to vice-chancellors and heads of centrally funded institutions, Syed Ekram Rizwi, joint secretary in the department of higher education, asked institutions to accord priority to the issue and ensure continued compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in January.

The Union education ministry has reminded universities and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to immediately report every student suicide or unnatural death to the police, irrespective of where it occurred, the circumstances or the mode of study, while directing them to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions on preventing student suicides and addressing mental health concerns.

Why has the Supreme Court emphasized the reporting of student suicides and deaths in universities?

Why has the Supreme Court emphasized the reporting of student suicides and deaths in universities?

What is the requirement for universities regarding the reporting of student deaths?

What is the requirement for universities regarding the reporting of student deaths?

The court’s order further said such incidents must be reported as soon as institutions become aware of them, including deaths occurring on campus, in hostels, PG accommodations or elsewhere, and covering students studying through classroom, distance or online modes.

The ministry also asked HEIs to submit annual reports of student suicides and unnatural deaths to the University Grants Commission or other regulators. Central universities, institutions of national importance and other institutions under the department of higher education have additionally been asked to report such cases to the ministry.

The Supreme Court’s January order followed its proceedings in a case concerning the deaths of two Scheduled Caste students of IIT Delhi in 2023. The family of one of them, Anil Kumar, had alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment. The proceedings led the court to constitute a National Task Force (NTF), headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, in March 2025 to examine measures to prevent student suicides and address mental health concerns in higher educational institutions.

The ministry also reiterated other directions from the January order. Residential HEIs must provide round-the-clock qualified medical assistance or ensure equivalent emergency medical support within one kilometre where such facilities are unavailable on campus.

It also reminded institutions of directions to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching posts, as well as key administrative posts such as vice-chancellors and registrars. Though the four-month deadline set by the court has passed, the ministry said the directions remain relevant for ensuring accountability.

The ministry also reiterated the court’s direction on scholarships, under which pending scholarships were to be disbursed within four months, with reasons for delays communicated within two months. It said students should not face academic or administrative penalties because of delays in scholarship payments.

Institutions were also told to “strictly comply” with UGC regulations on ragging, equity, sexual harassment and grievance redressal mechanisms.