Woman allegedly chased, harassed, pushed off scooter by bike-borne men near Panchsheel Park Metro station in Delhi

Two men on another scooter came to her rescue and took her to hospital. The woman, originally from Nainital, sustained injuries to her legs, arms and face and is currently undergoing treatment in Kanpur, where her extended family lives. She said she has been advised bed rest for two months because of a foot injury.

Police said the suspects then pushed her with their bike and fled. The woman lost balance and fell, skidding for around 100-150 metres, causing injuries all over her body, according to her complaint.

The fourth-year student at a design institute in Okhla said that around midnight, two men on a bike began chasing her and passing remarks. When she tried to speed away, they followed her and came alongside her scooter, she alleged.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly chased, sexually harassed and pushed off her scooter by two men on a bike near Panchsheel Park Metro station on September 11 while she was on her way home to Kalkaji.

Woman alleges no action after PCR call After a PCR call, police contacted the woman on September 12 and she narrated the incident over the phone, but she alleged there was no action thereafter. On September 15, her friends submitted a complaint through a lawyer at Hauz Khas police station as she was in Kanpur.

Police say teams are verifying sequence of events Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said a case was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Mittal said police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call around 1am, but the woman had already been taken to Max Hospital, Saket, from where she was discharged at her request.

Police subsequently contacted her, but she said she was proceeding to another hospital, Mittal said, adding that teams were trying to verify the circumstances and establish the sequence of events.

He said the woman’s cousin visited Hauz Khas police station on September 14 and was shown available CCTV footage, but could not identify the woman or the alleged suspects.

A lawyer representing the woman approached police on September 15. Police contacted her again, and she said she would come to Delhi after recovering, Mittal said.