CCPA flags free sale of restricted security gear on e-commerce platforms

CCPA Flags Prohibited Security Equipment The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has flagged a range of prohibited security equipment being sold or offered on e-commerce platforms including walkie-talkies, anti-drone systems, drone jammers and GPS jammers, for regulatory violations. Government rules place restrictions on the possession, use, manufacture and import of jammers. (Representative file photo)

In February, the CCPA had issued notices to six entities, including Xboom, over listings of anti-drone systems, drone jammers and GPS jammers.

The latest order against Xboom follows that action, with the authority imposing a ₹1 million penalty and directing the platform to stop listing the equipment without the required approvals and disclosures.

The products included X-Mini, X-Radar XK2, X-Eye, X-Gun XK4, RF-Patrol XK2 and XGaurd.

Also Read: ‘Confirm shaming’: CCPA fines Rapido ₹10 lakh for dark patterns, unfair contract

Government rules place restrictions on the possession, use, manufacture and import of jammers, while CCPA’s 2025 guidelines specifically seek to prevent unauthorised radio equipment from being listed and sold on e-commerce platforms.

The government has been warning platforms about this for years.

In 2022, CCPA advised e-commerce companies against the illegal sale and facilitation of wireless jammers, while the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) separately told the public that cellular jammers, GPS blockers and other signal-jamming devices were generally illegal unless specifically permitted by the government.

The concern for consumers is that a product appearing on a major online marketplace can make it look like an ordinary, legally purchasable gadget, even when its possession or use requires government approval.

CCPA said in its February action that the listings it examined did not clearly inform consumers that civilian possession and use of such devices without statutory authorisation was prohibited.

In the Xboom case, the company argued that it operated an enquiry-based model and that the products were meant for government agencies, armed forces and other authorised institutional buyers.

The CCPA, however, said that the fact that buyers had to make an enquiry did not remove the listings from the scope of advertising.

Xboom also relied on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a person involved in anti-drone systems and consultancy for government departments. However, the CCPA disputed the argument stating that the MoU was not a substitute for the statutory licences and approvals required for the equipment.

CCPA has now directed Xboom not to list, host, advertise, promote or offer the products unless the required approvals and licences are obtained and the relevant disclosures are made.