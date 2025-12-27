Woman chased, harassed by three men on scooter in Bengaluru, video surfaces | On cam

A woman rider was allegedly followed and harassed by three men who were on a scooter in Bengaluru, with a video of the incident emerging on social media. The men who were seen following the woman in the video were not wearing a helmet.(X/ @abhyn0w)

The woman, who was also on a scooter, was reportedly followed by the three men for 2-2.5 kilometres. The video of the incident, which happened in Bengaluru's Silk Board route on Tuesday, was taken by a person who was travelling in a car behind the woman and the three men.

“Saw a girl being harassed by a group of guys for several kms on a main road, & this was before 10. I took a video as evidence and intervened in they immediately fled,” the user wrote in a post on X, while also tagging Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Police take action, arrest accused

The men who were seen following the woman in the video were not wearing a helmet, and were driving recklessly in front of her, according to an NDTV report.

After the person recording the footage shared it on social media, Bengaluru police replied to the post, asking for the place of the incident.

The user replied, following which the police tagged Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South-east division), ACP (Micolayout sub-division) and SG Palya Police Station to look further into the matter.

Following this, the user posted the photograph of the number plate of the two-wheeler that the three men were riding. The SG Palya Police Station then identified the scooter and the details of the owner, assuring further action. “We are on it. The vehicle and owner details have been identified, and further action will be assured as per law,” the official handle of SG Palya Police Station said on X.

In a later update, they said that legal action had been taken, with an FIR being registered and the accused arrested and remanded to judicial custody.