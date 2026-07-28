'What's your rate?': Bengaluru woman waiting for cab films harasser, man arrested

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was waiting for a cab in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar. The incident came to light after the woman shared a video of the encounter on Instagram on July 27. (HT_PRINT)

The accused, identified as Vijay Ragav, is a fruit vendor and a resident of NRI Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, according to news agency PTI. Police said an FIR has been registered in the case and the scooter allegedly used during the incident has been seized.

The incident came to light after the woman shared a video of the encounter on Instagram on July 27. In the post, she alleged that a scooter rider approached her while she was waiting by the roadside, made inappropriate remarks and offered her money in exchange for sexual favours.

Viral video sparks police action In the viral video, the man is heard asking the woman, "What's your rate?" According to the woman, she immediately began recording the interaction on her mobile phone after feeling threatened.

She alleged that once the man realised he was being filmed, he abused her and fled the spot on his scooter.

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