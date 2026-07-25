Bengaluru man recovers lost wallet four days later thanks to honest cabbie: ‘Beauty of Bengaluru’
A Bengaluru man lost his wallet in a cab and was stunned when the honest driver returned it four days later.
In a bustling metropolis where the fast-paced nature of daily life often leaves little room for unexpected kindness, one Bengaluru cab driver has captured the hearts of the internet. A local resident recently took to social media to share a heartwarming tale of honesty that has since resonated with many, proving that the city still holds marvellous surprises for its daily commuters.
(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver hangs Meta ID card in rickshaw and internet wonders why)
A belated realisation
The incident came to light when an unnamed Bengaluru man shared his experience on the popular online forum, Reddit. Recounting a rather stressful situation that ultimately ended in sheer relief, the commuter wrote: "I lost my wallet in a cab. When I got home, I realised I had left it in the cab four days earlier. I called the driver. He said the car had gone for a wash but that he would look for my wallet. A few hours later, he called to say he had found it."
The relieved passenger aptly shared the post with a title that simply reads: "Beauty of Bengaluru".
Praise and admiration pour in
While the post initially amassed just a few reactions, it quickly became a talking point for residents reflecting on the everyday heroes navigating their city's chaotic traffic.
One user wrote, "You got just lucky. It's rare and not common." Others urged the passenger to show his appreciation. "Reward him dude!" one user insisted, while another suggested, "Make sure you give him a five-star rating on the app."
(Also read: Indian cab driver presses SOS button multiple times, claims nothing happens. NRI shares video)
The outpouring of respect continued as readers praised the driver's character. "Wow, he is so honest," wrote one commenter, with another adding, "He earned my respect, kudos to him." For many, the incident served as a refreshing reminder of human decency. "This completely restores my faith in humanity," expressed a fifth person.
Perfectly summing up the collective mood, a user noted, "These small, quiet acts of integrity are exactly what make Bengaluru so incredibly special."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More