Bengaluru man recovers lost wallet four days later thanks to honest cabbie: ‘Beauty of Bengaluru’

In a bustling metropolis where the fast-paced nature of daily life often leaves little room for unexpected kindness, one Bengaluru cab driver has captured the hearts of the internet. A local resident recently took to social media to share a heartwarming tale of honesty that has since resonated with many, proving that the city still holds marvellous surprises for its daily commuters. A Bengaluru man praised an honest cab driver who returned his lost wallet after four days. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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A belated realisation The incident came to light when an unnamed Bengaluru man shared his experience on the popular online forum, Reddit. Recounting a rather stressful situation that ultimately ended in sheer relief, the commuter wrote: "I lost my wallet in a cab. When I got home, I realised I had left it in the cab four days earlier. I called the driver. He said the car had gone for a wash but that he would look for my wallet. A few hours later, he called to say he had found it."

The relieved passenger aptly shared the post with a title that simply reads: "Beauty of Bengaluru".

Praise and admiration pour in While the post initially amassed just a few reactions, it quickly became a talking point for residents reflecting on the everyday heroes navigating their city's chaotic traffic.

One user wrote, "You got just lucky. It's rare and not common." Others urged the passenger to show his appreciation. "Reward him dude!" one user insisted, while another suggested, "Make sure you give him a five-star rating on the app."

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The outpouring of respect continued as readers praised the driver's character. "Wow, he is so honest," wrote one commenter, with another adding, "He earned my respect, kudos to him." For many, the incident served as a refreshing reminder of human decency. "This completely restores my faith in humanity," expressed a fifth person.

Perfectly summing up the collective mood, a user noted, "These small, quiet acts of integrity are exactly what make Bengaluru so incredibly special."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)