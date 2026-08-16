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    Fadnavis calls Sonia Gandhi ‘dimagi naxal’ for not singing full version of Vande Mataram at Congress event

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis backed PM Modi’s ‘dimagi naxal’ remark, calling intellectual Naxalism more dangerous, and accused Sonia Gandhi of displaying it

    Updated on: Aug 16, 2026, 10:15:09 IST
    By Faisal Malik
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    Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the “dimagi naxals’ (intellectual naxals) remark made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while armed naxalism has been brought under control, “dimagi naxalwad” (intellectual naxalism) is even more dangerous because it exists in people’s minds.”

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greets people as he arrives during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai on Saturday. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo)
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greets people as he arrives during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai on Saturday. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo)

    Fadnavis backs Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ remark

    Speaking to the media after the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday, Fadnavis then lashed out at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying she was an example of “dimagi naxalwad” as she had allegedly objected to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party’s Independence Day event.

    The Congress has denied that Gandhi had any objections to singing the full version of the national song, clarifying that she was merely seeking a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge. However, Fadnavis remarked, “What should we call this, if not ‘dimagi Naxalwad’, ‘arajakta’ (chaos), and an insult to constitutional authority?”

    Also read: BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of unease during Vande Mataram at Independence Day event, Congress reacts

    The chief minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, a controversial legislation enacted last year, to address what the government describes as “unlawful activities” linked to left-wing extremist organisations. The legislation was passed by the state legislature in July 2025 despite strong opposition from civil society groups and critics, who raised concerns about its potential misuse to silence dissent and clamp down on civil liberties.

    Fadnavis says Zeeshan Siddique’s security not withdrawn

    Fadnavis also responded to questions on the security cover provided to NCP MLC Zeeshan Siddique, who has received several death threats recently. “We have not withdrawn Zeeshan Siddique’s security, and he continues to have police protection. He is seeking additional security, for which I have personally directed the Mumbai police commissioner to provide additional protection after assessing the threat perception,” he said.

    Also read: Zeeshan Siddique likely to be NCP’s youngest Mumbai president

    Siddique’s father and former NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on a busy street in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

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    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Fadnavis Calls Sonia Gandhi ‘dimagi Naxal’ For Not Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram At Congress Event
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